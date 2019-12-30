U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.58. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $148.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $46,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 96.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.