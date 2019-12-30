ValuEngine Upgrades Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voxeljet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $2.13 on Friday. Voxeljet has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voxeljet will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voxeljet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voxeljet by 162.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Voxeljet by 54.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

