Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

WYND opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

