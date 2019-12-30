ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

