ValuEngine Lowers CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $24.00 on Friday. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

