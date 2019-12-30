ValuEngine Lowers 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS FRSB opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.71.
About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.