Zacks: Analysts Expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report $103.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $105.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $418.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.40 million to $419.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.00 million, with estimates ranging from $427.80 million to $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLUU shares. Stephens set a $8.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,664 shares of company stock valued at $214,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,835,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,617,000 after purchasing an additional 391,907 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,010,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,810,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 21.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 324,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $5.98 on Monday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $879.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

