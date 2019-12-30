Reviewing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancshares and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than First Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Bancshares pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 23.57% 10.03% 1.31% UMB Financial 16.06% 8.55% 0.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $120.54 million 5.54 $21.23 million $2.29 15.51 UMB Financial $1.13 billion 2.98 $195.51 million $4.03 17.08

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMB Financial beats First Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

