Analyzing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $156.48 million 3.35 $1.57 million N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors $881.68 million 10.35 $281.58 million $3.04 13.73

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 4 0 2.50

Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $42.98, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 11.26% 11.37% 1.55% Omega Healthcare Investors 38.12% 8.76% 3.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

