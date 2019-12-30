Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to post sales of $27.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $19.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $88.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.42 million, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $116.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $30,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,268 shares of company stock valued at $272,529. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

