Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post sales of $183.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.22 million and the highest is $183.86 million. Globant posted sales of $140.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $658.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $658.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $807.47 million, with estimates ranging from $797.77 million to $812.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. HSBC downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 393.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,522 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,515,000 after purchasing an additional 326,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 671.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,285,000 after purchasing an additional 734,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 313,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $107.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

