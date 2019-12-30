Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $206.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.01 million to $213.40 million. Gogo posted sales of $217.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $820.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.42 million to $827.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $871.80 million, with estimates ranging from $833.61 million to $947.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $6.26 on Monday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $120,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 12.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

