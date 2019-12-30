Analysts Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post $76.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the lowest is $74.25 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $80.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $294.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.17 million to $295.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $303.47 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $308.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

GMLP opened at $8.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

