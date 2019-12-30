Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Charter Communications earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Charter Communications’ score:

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.52.

CHTR opened at $483.69 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $274.71 and a 1 year high of $487.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

