WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. WESCO International earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected WESCO International’s score:

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

WCC stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.