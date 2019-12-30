Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.21

News stories about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a daily sentiment score of -3.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOSL. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

AOSL stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

