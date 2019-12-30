KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

News articles about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have trended neutral on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news impact score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

