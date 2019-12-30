Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 268.60 ($3.53) on Monday. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327 ($4.30).

In related news, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,513 shares of company stock worth $3,055,649.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

