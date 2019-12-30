Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BDIC stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.