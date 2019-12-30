Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Earns News Impact Rating of 4.00

Press coverage about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:TIF opened at $133.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.16 and a one year high of $134.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

