POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

News stories about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. POSCO earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

POSCO stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

