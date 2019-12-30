Distil (LON:DIS) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON:DIS opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Distil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.59 ($0.03).

Get Distil alerts:

Distil Company Profile

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.