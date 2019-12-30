Zacks: Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report $760,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of ORTX opened at $14.60 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after buying an additional 2,015,870 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 830,475 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 203.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 774,853 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 521,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 369,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

