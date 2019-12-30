BP (LON:BP) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -1.00

Headlines about BP (LON:BP) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LON:BP opened at GBX 483.95 ($6.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 487.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 510.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.31 ($8.09).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). In the last quarter, insiders bought 188 shares of company stock worth $93,042.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

