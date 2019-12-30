Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.80

News articles about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a daily sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

FCAU stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

