Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 2.67

Media coverage about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) has been trending positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $882.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

