Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CALM stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

