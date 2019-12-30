Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Hoya alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hoya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Hoya stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Hoya has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoya (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.