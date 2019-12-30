INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMASY opened at $6.83 on Thursday. INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Get INMARSAT PLC/ADR alerts:

About INMARSAT PLC/ADR

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.