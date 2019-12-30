INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMASY opened at $6.83 on Thursday. INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.
About INMARSAT PLC/ADR
