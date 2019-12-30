MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.05.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

