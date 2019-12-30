DA Davidson Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

CBSH opened at $68.20 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $645,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 939,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

