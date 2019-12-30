Irhythm Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.99). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $98.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,387,000 after buying an additional 1,064,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 488,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 695.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 310,026 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $23,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2,087.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 269,902 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

