FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Lowered by Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:MOSC)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) – Imperial Capital reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mosaic Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.33). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Mosaic Acquisition’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Mosaic Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. Mosaic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.71.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $255,811.72. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,675.66. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,120 shares of company stock worth $300,037.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

