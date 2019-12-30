Seaport Global Securities Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OSB opened at $27.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.99. Norbord has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Norbord by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Norbord by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

