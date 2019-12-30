Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK) Stock Price Down 25%

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK) shares traded down 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 574,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 258,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sunset Pacific Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunset Pacific Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.