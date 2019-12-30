Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

SLDB opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

