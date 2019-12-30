PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $27,237.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,150,646.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $218,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,740,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,082 shares of company stock worth $1,691,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Solid Biosciences Inc Short Interest Update
Solid Biosciences Inc Short Interest Update
PAR Technology Co. Short Interest Down 5.2% in December
PAR Technology Co. Short Interest Down 5.2% in December
American Realty Investors, Inc. Short Interest Update
American Realty Investors, Inc. Short Interest Update
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc Short Interest Update
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc Short Interest Update
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Short Interest Update
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Short Interest Update
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.1% in December
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.1% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report