PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $27,237.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,150,646.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $218,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,740,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,082 shares of company stock worth $1,691,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

