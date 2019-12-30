American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARL opened at $16.79 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.