Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 7,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 904,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 70,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,383,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $150,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,988 shares of company stock worth $8,266,683 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 784,721 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 644,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KTOS stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.
