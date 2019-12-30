Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Short Interest Update

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 423,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 42.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDGE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of BDGE opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $671.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.