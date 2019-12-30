Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.74.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.
