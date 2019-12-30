Short Interest in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Drops By 5.1%

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 64,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,823 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Transocean by 51.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $329,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,368,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after buying an additional 1,029,772 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.