Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Declines By 5.1%

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $42.98 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.43.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
