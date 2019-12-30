Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Declines By 5.1%

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $42.98 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.