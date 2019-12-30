Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,340,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 61,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 360,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

