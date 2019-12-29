Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 28th total of 258,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

AIHS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 284,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,181. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 398,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Senmiao Technology comprises 1.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.44% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

