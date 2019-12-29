Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 28th total of 258,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
AIHS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 284,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,181. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
Senmiao Technology Company Profile
Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.
