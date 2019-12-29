Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Drops By 7.4%

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ACHC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 317,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,606. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.