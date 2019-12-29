Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Drops By 7.7%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 267,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALNA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.