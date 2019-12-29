Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP remained flat at $$1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 341,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,638. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.