Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP remained flat at $$1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 341,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,638. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
