Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ACST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,350. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

