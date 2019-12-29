Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0016

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $292,221.00 and $245,206.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05960053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.